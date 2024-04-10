Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Bank OZK has raised its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Bank OZK has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Bank OZK Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.27. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

