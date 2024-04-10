Bank7 (BSVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank7 Trading Down 0.4 %

Bank7 stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.45. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $542,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,351.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 788.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 149,324 shares during the period. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Stories

