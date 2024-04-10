Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) Now Covered by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 489.39% from the company’s current price.
Banzai International Price Performance
BNZI stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89. Banzai International has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $16.57.
Banzai International Company Profile
