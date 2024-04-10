Barclays Begins Coverage on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FANG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.45.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $205.53 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $208.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.57 and a 200 day moving average of $164.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,177,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,663 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,153,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.