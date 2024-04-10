Barclays Begins Coverage on NET Power (NYSE:NPWR)

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.
NET Power Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NPWR opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. NET Power has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $17.62.
Institutional Trading of NET Power
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPWR. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC boosted its position in NET Power by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC now owns 7,387,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,547,000 after buying an additional 68,040 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in NET Power by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NET Power by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after buying an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NET Power by 37.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 43,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of NET Power by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 139,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NET Power
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Can Guess? Fuel an Abercrombie-Like Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.