Barclays Increases Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $260.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DHR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.43.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.87. 2,168,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,408. The company has a market capitalization of $182.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

