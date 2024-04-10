Barclays Trims Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Target Price to $20.00

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday.

Shares of ENLT stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,972,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,027,000 after acquiring an additional 82,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,860,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,473,000 after buying an additional 1,105,929 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

