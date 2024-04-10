Barclays Trims Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Target Price to $46.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 317.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,766 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 131,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 66,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,101,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,049,000 after acquiring an additional 508,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,625,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,617,000 after acquiring an additional 224,293 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
