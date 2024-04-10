Barratt Developments plc Declares Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0992 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Barratt Developments Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $14.55.
About Barratt Developments
