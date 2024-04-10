Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down to $29.32

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.32, but opened at $27.52. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 152,044 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $145,632.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 169,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $145,632.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 169,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,669. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

