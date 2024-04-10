Beldex (BDX) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $254.46 million and $1.95 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.25 or 0.05054957 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00067775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00022769 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00016118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003691 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,106,091 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,726,091 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

