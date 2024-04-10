Belrium (BEL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Belrium alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001224 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000890 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000617 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Belrium Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belrium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.