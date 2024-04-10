Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,100 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the March 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Beneficient Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ BENF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. 1,964,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,032. Beneficient has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($10.24) million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beneficient

In other Beneficient news, Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of Beneficient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beneficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,022,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beneficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Beneficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beneficient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Beneficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

