Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $521.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $511.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

