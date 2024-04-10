Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Down 18.6%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) dropped 18.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 115,181 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 103,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Better Choice Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTTR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Better Choice by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Better Choice during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Better Choice by 69.8% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Better Choice by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares during the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

