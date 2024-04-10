BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $989.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.90.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Can Guess? Fuel an Abercrombie-Like Short Squeeze?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Can Tyson Win from Repealing Its No-Antibiotic Chicken Pledge?
Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.