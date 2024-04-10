BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $989.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

