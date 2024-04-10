Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $201.82

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $201.82 and last traded at $203.34, with a volume of 78399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.52.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 882 shares of company stock worth $202,030. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

