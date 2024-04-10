Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, an increase of 344.0% from the March 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNOX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,224. Bionomics has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bionomics in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

