Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biora Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.
Biora Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ BIOR opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.09. Biora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.
Biora Therapeutics
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.
