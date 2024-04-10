Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biora Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Biora Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BIOR opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.09. Biora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics

About Biora Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOR. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,860,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,854,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 924,199 shares during the period. 43.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

