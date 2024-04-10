BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BioSyent Price Performance

BIOYF stock remained flat at $6.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018. BioSyent has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.0332 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

