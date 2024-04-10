Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Head to Head Review

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and Yiren Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot N/A N/A -$1.73 million N/A N/A Yiren Digital $689.53 million 0.66 $292.99 million $3.26 1.58

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bitcoin Depot and Yiren Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75 Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitcoin Depot presently has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 187.92%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot N/A -2,218.71% -13.30% Yiren Digital 42.51% 28.62% 22.10%

Summary

Yiren Digital beats Bitcoin Depot on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

