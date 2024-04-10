Bitcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.23 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,356.59 billion and $2.23 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $68,937.09 on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.12 or 0.00883589 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00043782 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00134430 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000389 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,678,687 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.