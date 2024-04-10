BitTorrent-New Achieves Market Cap of $1.42 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $38.09 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001790 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001224 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001375 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001267 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000149 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $32,730,448.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

