BlackFinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.00

BlackFinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.22), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.22).

BlackFinch Spring VCT Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.17.

BlackFinch Spring VCT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%.

About BlackFinch Spring VCT

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

