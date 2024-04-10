BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 30th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

HYT stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

