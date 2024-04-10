BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on April 30th

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ECAT stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.40.
In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 81,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $1,319,871.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,515,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,873,790.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,286,132 shares of company stock valued at $38,390,448.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
