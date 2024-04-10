BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on April 30th

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ECAT stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 81,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $1,319,871.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,515,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,873,790.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,286,132 shares of company stock valued at $38,390,448.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after purchasing an additional 992,116 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,968,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 220,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after buying an additional 323,485 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

