BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 30th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGT opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

