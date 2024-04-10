BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $8,595,000. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded down $20.02 on Wednesday, reaching $783.88. The company had a trading volume of 318,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $809.20 and its 200 day moving average is $750.94. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.