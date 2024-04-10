BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 64,870 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $469,010.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,824,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,849,486.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,726,701 shares of company stock valued at $37,136,523.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Articles

