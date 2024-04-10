BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35.
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 64,870 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $469,010.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,824,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,849,486.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,726,701 shares of company stock valued at $37,136,523.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
