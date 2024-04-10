BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

MUI stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 494,931 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,191.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 146,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 134,912 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 239,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 119,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after buying an additional 115,619 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 163,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 112,858 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

