BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MUC opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 762,169 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 440,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $7,528,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

