BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

MUJ stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $145,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

