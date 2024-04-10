BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 0.6 %

MVT opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $11.17.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12,672.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.