BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $10.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 470,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 286,905 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

