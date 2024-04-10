BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

MQT stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQT. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 62.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

