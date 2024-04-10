BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BUI stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 88.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

