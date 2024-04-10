Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,810 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy makes up about 3.4% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $658,463. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. 3,214,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,476,685. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

