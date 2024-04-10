Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down to $11.88

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $11.16. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 1,144,955 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BE. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $658,463. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,344,000 after buying an additional 263,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,026,000 after acquiring an additional 307,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $82,678,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after purchasing an additional 978,053 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

