Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.55

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 436159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,311,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

