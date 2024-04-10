BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DSM stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $6.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,921,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2,779.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 397,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 383,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 370,811 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 120.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 208,904 shares during the period.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

