Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $272.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

Shares of BA opened at $178.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

