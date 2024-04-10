Boeing (NYSE:BA) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $260.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boeing traded as low as $175.05 and last traded at $175.18, with a volume of 1580878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.12.

BA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.48 and its 200 day moving average is $208.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

