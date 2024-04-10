Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Down 63.9% in March

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.11. 14,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,382. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $80.38.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.
Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.
