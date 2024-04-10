Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Booking by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 149,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,581.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,595.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,347.64. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $24.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Barclays reduced their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

