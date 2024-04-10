Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) versus Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Head to Head Comparison

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) and Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Conagra Brands and Borealis Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conagra Brands 7.86% 14.25% 5.81% Borealis Foods N/A N/A -1.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Conagra Brands and Borealis Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conagra Brands 0 9 1 0 2.10 Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Conagra Brands presently has a consensus target price of $33.14, indicating a potential upside of 5.96%. Given Conagra Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Conagra Brands is more favorable than Borealis Foods.

This table compares Conagra Brands and Borealis Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conagra Brands $12.12 billion 1.23 $683.60 million $1.99 15.72 Borealis Foods N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.21) -23.81

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conagra Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Conagra Brands has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Borealis Foods on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other foodservice establishments. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Marie Callender's, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, Angie's, BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

