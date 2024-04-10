Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Boston Properties stock opened at $65.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $890,848,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Boston Properties by 527.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after buying an additional 966,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after buying an additional 906,069 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,694,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,588,000 after buying an additional 813,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

