Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BXP. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

NYSE BXP opened at $65.30 on Monday. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $73.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $890,848,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Boston Properties by 527.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after buying an additional 966,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after buying an additional 906,069 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,694,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,588,000 after buying an additional 813,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

