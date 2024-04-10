Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.20

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.60 ($0.08), with a volume of 48602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.60 ($0.08).

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of £4.21 million, a PE ratio of 330.00 and a beta of -0.49.

About Braveheart Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.