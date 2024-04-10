BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) and Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Head to Head Comparison

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) and BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.4% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eterna Therapeutics and BriaCell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eterna Therapeutics N/A -508.73% -53.03% BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -786.77%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Eterna Therapeutics has a beta of 4.16, suggesting that its share price is 316% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eterna Therapeutics and BriaCell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eterna Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eterna Therapeutics and BriaCell Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eterna Therapeutics $68,000.00 173.52 -$21.67 million ($4.08) -0.53 BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.68 million ($3.84) -0.74

BriaCell Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eterna Therapeutics. BriaCell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eterna Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eterna Therapeutics beats BriaCell Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease. The company was formerly known as Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eterna Therapeutics Inc. in October 2022. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

