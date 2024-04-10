Bridgeworth LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 21,176 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $447.57 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.52.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

